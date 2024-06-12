‘The Daily Show’ Host Jordan Klepper Says ‘Halle-f–king-lujah’ Over Hunter Biden Conviction | Video

Add Jordan Klepper to the list of people excited over Hunter Biden’s conviction. However, “The Daily Show” senior correspondent and occasional host isn’t excited for the reason you may be thinking.

“Frankly, I’m shocked. We’re actually enforcing gun laws in America. Halle-f–king-lujah,” Klepper said Tuesday night.

“What has been wild is watching how eager Republicans have been to hold a gun owner accountable,” the Comedy Central host continued. “Of course, it’s only because he’s Joe Biden’s son, but that’s an opportunity. All we need is for Joe Biden to adopt every single person in America, and we can finally have some responsible gun control in this country.”

Klepper also joked that Hunter Biden now “has something in common with Donald Trump.”

On Tuesday, Biden was convicted on all three felony charges against him. These charges were related to the purchase of a revolver Biden made in 2018. While filling out the mandatory gun-purchase form, Biden lied, claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs. He faces up to 25 years in prison for his crimes, though he will not likely face the full amount of jail time considering his status as a first time offender.

President Biden issued a statement about his son’s conviction, saying, “I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

This is the second major court battle involving someone closely connected to the 2024 election to occur this year. In May, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments that were made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels. Sentencing for that case is set to take place on July 11, and Trump has already stated he will appeal the ruling.

That’s not all. Trump is also involved in a Georgia election interference case, a case connected to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and a case having to do with illegally retaining classified documents. This does not include his civil fraud case, which ended with Trump being ordered to pay $355 million in penalties plus interest. The appeals court will hear arguments for that case in September.