Since almost everyone in television news media is quarantining — and filming their shows — remotely, Americans have experienced an unexpected side effect of coronavirus: Sudden, intimate familiarity with how media figures decorate their homes.
And on Wednesday’s “The Daily Show,” correspondent Dulcé Sloan took a break from freaking out about the constancy of grim COVID-19 news to roast these homes — and their owners. Hey, we all gotta do something to stay sane.
In the clip, Sloan explains that she started muting the news because the actual content freaked her out to much. (We feel that – we’re definitely having the same problem.) And that’s when she noticed what she says is “the worst version of ‘Cribs.'” So she went through a list of some very prominent TV personalities and explained why their homes need a vaccine against tackiness.
Anderson Cooper, who has a lot of visible books in his office: “He looks like he lives in a real life game of ‘Clue.’ He doesn’t need to be worried about Corona, he needs to be worried about Colonel Mustard in the kitchen with a candlestick.”
MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, who has her books organized by color: “Why? For what? She looks like she’s live streaming from inside Pinterist,” Sloan joked. “How does that even work? ‘Hmm, what should I read tonight? How about something blue.'”
CNBC’s Steve Liesman, who keeps what looks like a Grateful Dead poster in his office: “Nice poster,” Sloan said. “Slow down, cool dad, don’t smoke all the weed.”
CNN’s Chris Cillizza: “Wait, does this guy have a framed picture of himself?” asked Sloan. (Yes, he does.) “Or maybe he’s the picture that comes with the frame. His whole vibe is kind of the picture that comes with the frame.”
There’s more, and you can watch the whole thing above. Also, uh, stay inside everyone.
20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings to Make You Forget All About Coronavirus (Photos)
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!
"Chef" (2014): This is a great movie if you want to remember the Before Times, when we could still leave our houses and eat street food. You also get a dance party in the closing credits. Take that, end times anxiety.
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (2009): Tim FINALLY shows real affection for his son and then Flint and Sam kiss. No, I'm not coughing I'm crying.
"Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (1993): Wait, the two dogs and their kitty friend make it home alive and Chance learns to love his family? Shut up! I'm not crying; you're crying. I SAID SHUT UP! I AM NOT CRYING!
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!" (2018): It's already one of the greatest movie musicals of all time before the ending turns into a totally insane sing along to Abba's "Super Trouper" featuring the older characters dancing with their younger selves, the ghost of Meryl Streep, and CHER!!!!
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016): The criminally underappreciated masterpiece from The Lonely Island is nonstop hilarious, and then Michael Bolton shows up at the end to sing "Incredible Thoughts." Also, the picture here is the world's cutest kitten just hugging a dog, which you'd know if your brain was a genius.
"Sing Street" (2016): Awesome songs, a great coming-of-age story, then we end with a truly cathartic bittersweet moment of hope for the future and the successful pursuit of one's dreams. For instance, I dream of being able to leave the house again.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018): This is a pretty good kiss, too.
"Trolls" (2016): When Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing "Can't Stop the Feeling" to turn the Bergens into happy dancing party people your mood will be dramatically improved, and I know because in November 2016 I saw this three times in the theater because, for some reason, I needed cheering up.
"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971): "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted." "What's that?" "He lived happily ever after." Just like we will once this whole thing is over.
