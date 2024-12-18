‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Grows 25% Over Last Season, Averaging 2.5 Million Viewers | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” has seen a 25% increase in viewership over last season, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The daytime talk show, which has recently hosted “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as well as “Yellowstone” actors Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, is averaging 2.5 million total viewers, according to live-plus-same-day syndication figures from VideoAmp from mid-September to mid-November.

That’s up 25% from the 2.01 million viewers the show averaged during the 2023-24 season, marking the biggest growth any syndicated show has seen this season.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” also posted double-digit percentage increases across its other demos, with the talk show seeing a 19% jump among adults 18-49, which jumped from 523,678 average viewers last season to 622,878 viewers this season, as well as among adults 25-54, which grew from a viewership of 637,422 to reach 756,001 viewers this season.

The show posted similar gains among its female demos, with the show growing from 283,847 viewers in the demo among women ages 18-49 to 338,729 viewers, marking a 19% jump. The show’s audience among women ages 25-54 also grew by 19% from 345,312 viewers to 410,070 viewers.

The ratings growth, alongside station and time slot upgrades, has boosted “The Drew Barrymore Show” to become the No. 2 most-watched syndicated talk show.

The show has also grown its presence on social media, with Facebook viewers surging 170% year-over-year to reach 140 million total views this season. Additionally, TikTok views saw a 67% increase with 238 million total views, while

Instagram engagements increased 120% year-over-year as the show gained 238,000 new followers.

In addition to Grande, Erivo, Reilly and Hauser, other notable guests of “The Drew Barrymore Show” this season have included Gwen Stefani, Billy Bob Thornton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Martha Stewart, Lucy Liu, Amy Adams, Mindy Kaling and Sean Astin, among others.

In August, “The Drew Barrymore Show” was renewed for a sixth season on CBS stations, taking the daytime talk show through the 2025-26 season.

Barrymore executive produces “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which is filmed in New York City, alongside Jason Kurtz. The show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.