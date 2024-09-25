‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Kicks Off Season 5 With Double-Digit Ratings Gains | Exclusive

“The Drew Barrymore Show” kicked off its fifth season with double-digit ratings gains, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

As the daytime talk show returned following its summer hiatus, the first week of Season 5 averaged a 0.88 household rating — up 20% from last year’s premiere week — and scored 1.26 million viewers — up 15% from last year — according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures from the week of Sept. 9. The premiere week scored the biggest household rating “The Drew Barrymore Show” has seen since the week of Jan. 8, 2024.

The talk show also saw growth in its key female demos with a 32% uptick from last year’s premiere week among women 18-49 to hit a 0.19 rating, as well as a 17% uptick among women 25-54 to score a 0.30 rating, marking the show’s strongest rating among women 25-54 in 10 months, since the week of Nov. 13, 2023.

Overall, “The Drew Barrymore Show” ranked as the No. 2 most-watched syndicated show of the week, behind only “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

The show’s premiere week guest line-up included “CBS Morning” co-hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers, as well as Dax Shepard, Justin Theroux, Zoë Kravitz and Demi Moore.

The Season 5 debut also saw “The Drew Barrymore Show” move to upgraded time slots as it now airs during the 9 a.m. ET hour in the New York, Dallas and Boston markets and the 3 p.m. ET hour in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Miami. Additionally, it moved to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston, where it airs for an hour starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Ahead of the Season 5 debut, “The Drew Barrymore Show” was renewed for a sixth season on CBS stations, taking the daytime talk show through the 2025-26 season. Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City, “The Drew Barrymore Show” is executive produced by Barrymore and Jason Kurtz.