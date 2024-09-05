Drew Barrymore, Raven-Symoné, Christina Ricci Share Their Stories in Demi Lovato’s ‘Child Star’ Doc Trailer

Demi Lovato has enlisted some of the most recognizable names in entertainment to discuss what life was like growing up in the spotlight for her directorial debut, “Child Star.”

Ahead of her Hulu documentary’s Sept. 17 premiere, Lovato dropped a trailer that features fellow former child stars Raven-Symoné, Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, Kenan Thompson, Alyson Stoner and JoJo Siwa sharing their stories.

“‘Child Star’ explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars,” per the official logline. “Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century.”

Plus, the doc promises to pay it forward: “Together, they take a look at the next generation of child actors and how to move forward in an ever-changing landscape.”

“The popular girls signed a suicide petition saying that I should kill myself,” Lovato reveals in the teaser.

Meanwhile, Thompson and Siwa talk about being taken advantage of monetarily as Barrymore and Ricci open up about the substances they were given as kids. Lovato and Stoner also detail their shared experience on “Camp Rock,” which made the “Daddy Issues” singer a household name.

“There definitely is not a manual on how to navigate this industry at such a young age,” Lovato ultimately tells other aspiring stars. “I wouldn’t end up where I am had I not made all the choices leading up this point. But it came at a price.”

The documentary is produced by Lovato and Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Miranda Sherman and Kfir Goldberg for OBB Pictures as well as DLG. Executive producers are co-director Nicola B. Marsh, SB Films’ Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Jen McDaniels and James Shin, with Glenn Stickley as co-EP.

“Child Star” premieres Sept. 17 on Hulu.