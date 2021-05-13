‘The Game’ Revival Gets Series Order at Paramount+

Paramount+ has officially picked up a revival of “The Game” starring original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, the streamer announced Thursday.

The duo will reprise their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright, respectively, with several cast members set to make “special appearances” on the 10-episode season. Mara Brock Akil, creator of the original CW series, will return as executive producer, with Devon Greggory serving as showrunner and writer.

The new series will change settings from San Diego to Las Vegas and is described as “a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.” Per Paramount+, “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play ‘The Game.'”

Additional executive producers on the revival include Salim Akil of Akil Productions and Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. CBS Studios will produce.

A spinoff of the long-running UPN sitcom “Girlfriends,” “The Game” originally ran for three seasons on The CW before moving to BET for six additional years. Original cast members included Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Brittany Daniel and Coby Bell.

“Fifteen years ago I created ‘The Game’ and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” stated Mara Brock Akil. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

“From the moment it debuted, ‘The Game’ was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

“‘The Game’ is a show I faithfully watched, with characters I grew to love, and now I have the honor of guiding them into the future,” said Greggory. “I’m simply thrilled to be hand-selected by Mara, Julie and CBS Studios to take over the creative reins of such an iconic and culturally significant series.”

“I love this show,” said Grammer. “I am very excited to see this new turn in its life and excited to wave the Paramount+ banner, as well. Grammnet NH Productions has been in business a long time and proudly explored diverse and inclusive material for decades. I am really looking forward to seeing this show on the air.