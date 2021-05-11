Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Espionage Drama at Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland will star in an untitled espionage drama for Paramount+.

The series finds private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

Sutherland will executive produce alongside John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who will write and direct the series. Charlie Gogolak and Suzan Bymel will also executive produce.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” Sutherland said. “Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

Sutherland is best known for his eight seasons (plus a movie and a limited series revival) as Jack Bauer on Fox’s “24.” More recently, Sutherland starred on the ABC/Netflix drama “Designated Survivor.”

“From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” Requa and Ficarra said. “We’re thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie and Suzan to bring this show to life.”