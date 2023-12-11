‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale Courts 9.4 Million Viewers in Delayed Multiplatform Viewing | Exclusive

Ratings for the conclusion of Gerry Turner’s season grew 159% within a week of the premiere

The-Golden-Bachelor-finale
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on "The Golden Bachelor" finale (Disney/John Fleenor)

“The Golden Bachelor” finale has soared to a new viewership high in delayed multiplatform viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The conclusion of the first “Golden” iteration of “The Bachelor” franchise — in which 72-year-old Gerry Turner searched for love — scored 9.42 million viewers across platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures. On ABC alone, seven-day viewership for the finale jumped to 7.13 million — up 17.1% from the 6.09 million total viewers the finale drew in, per Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.

Both the live-plus-seven-day ABC and multiplatform viewership mark the largest audience any “Bachelor” franchise series has seen since the March 2020 finale of Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor,” according to both viewing metrics.

