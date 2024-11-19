Shirley Halperin Replaces Hollywood Reporter Co-EIC Nekesa Mumbi Moody

The Hollywood Reporter replaced co-editor-in-chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody on Tuesday with Shirley Halperin, who recently resigned as editor of Los Angeles Magazine, TheWrap has learned. Halperin will serve as co-editor-in-chief alongside Maer Roshan.

Halperin resigned as editor-in-chief of Los Angeles Magazine in July, just a year after joining the publication, amid complaints that it failed to pay overdue bills to freelancers and vendors. Before LA Magazine, Halperin was the executive editor for music at Variety and previously served as the music editor at Billboard.

“Shirley brings deep experience in entertainment journalism to this role, and is one of the industry’s finest,” Jay Penske, CEO and chairman of Penske Media Corporation, said in a prepared statement obtained by TheWrap. “We are excited to welcome her back and know her contributions will be key to THR’s growth and evolution.”

Halperin will start in her new position later this month.

Staffers at the Penske-owned outlet were briefed on the changes at a meeting at 10:00 a.m. PT.

“I’m thrilled to return to the PMC family and to step into the role of co-editor-in-chief alongside Maer,” Halperin’s statement added. “It’s a true full-circle moment for me to be back at THR and to extend its formidable position within the industry. Having the opportunity to contribute to the brand’s legacy and work alongside such a talented team is incredibly meaningful.”

This is the latest staffing change at the struggling trade, which let go of longtime TV editor Lesley Goldberg, who had been with the outlet since 2003, in June alongside senior editor of diversity and inclusion Rebecca Sun. This was followed by more cuts in August that included executive managing editor Sudie Redmond, deputy editor Degen Pener, copy editor/film critic Sheri Linden, video editor Colin Burgess and special correspondent Lachlan Cartwright.

Amid the summer job cuts, The Hollywood Reporter’s vice president and publisher Elisabeth Rabishaw announced in June that she was retiring after 14 years, but would stay on as a consultant.