‘The Kardashians’ Renewed for 20 Additional Episodes

The news comes as Season 5 comes to a conclusion on Hulu

The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian in "The Kardashians" Season 5 (Photo Credit: Hulu)

Hulu is reupping its partnership with the Kardashian family with 20 more episodes of “The Kardashians.” This episode order comes on the same day as the Season 5 finale of the Hulu original.

The most recent season of the series, which premiered on May 23, was the most watched unscripted series premiere on Hulu this year in the U.S. It also stands as the most watched unscripted premiere on Disney+ and Star+ across all global markets, based on four days of streaming.

This episode order essentially renews the Hulu original for two more seasons as each prior season has contained 10 episodes. Since the show first came to Hulu in 2022, “The Kardashians” has aired two seasons a year, one that premieres in the spring and another that premieres in the fall. Given that trend, it’s likely a new season will debut later this year.

Gypsy-Rose-Blanchard-Kim-Kardashian
Read Next
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Getting to Meet Kim Kardashian Was a 'Huge Honor'

Starring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, “The Kardashians” first premiered in 2022. It’s a retooled continuation of the long-running E! series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which concluded in 2021 after a 20 season run. Ever since the series came to Hulu, it’s been a hit for the streamer even though Hulu is not particularly well known for its unscripted reality programming. Though the series has been critically panned like its predecessor, it has been embraced by fans. The series won the People’s Choice Award for Reality Show of the year in 2022, and Khloé Kardashian won Reality TV Star of the year in 2022 and 2024.

Ben Winston of Fulwell 73 executive produces “The Kardashians” alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian
Read Next
Kim Kardashian to Star in, Produce Untitled Amazon MGM Studios Thriller

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.