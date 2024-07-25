‘The Kardashians’ Renewed for 20 Additional Episodes

Hulu is reupping its partnership with the Kardashian family with 20 more episodes of “The Kardashians.” This episode order comes on the same day as the Season 5 finale of the Hulu original.

The most recent season of the series, which premiered on May 23, was the most watched unscripted series premiere on Hulu this year in the U.S. It also stands as the most watched unscripted premiere on Disney+ and Star+ across all global markets, based on four days of streaming.

This episode order essentially renews the Hulu original for two more seasons as each prior season has contained 10 episodes. Since the show first came to Hulu in 2022, “The Kardashians” has aired two seasons a year, one that premieres in the spring and another that premieres in the fall. Given that trend, it’s likely a new season will debut later this year.

Starring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, “The Kardashians” first premiered in 2022. It’s a retooled continuation of the long-running E! series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which concluded in 2021 after a 20 season run. Ever since the series came to Hulu, it’s been a hit for the streamer even though Hulu is not particularly well known for its unscripted reality programming. Though the series has been critically panned like its predecessor, it has been embraced by fans. The series won the People’s Choice Award for Reality Show of the year in 2022, and Khloé Kardashian won Reality TV Star of the year in 2022 and 2024.

Ben Winston of Fulwell 73 executive produces “The Kardashians” alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.