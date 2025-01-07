‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Teaser Previews Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, Sets April Premiere | Video

HBO previewed a look at Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby in the upcoming second season of “The Last of Us.”

In the teaser for Season 2, Dever’s Abby can be seen walking through a dark hallway, armed with a gun. “It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me,” she says in the teaser. “There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong.”

HBO debuted new teaser alongside the release window for “The Last of Us” Season 2, which is slated to launch in April. “The Last of Us” co-creator, writer, and executive producer Neil Druckmann revealed the release time frame for Season 2, which will consist of seven episodes, during Sony’s press conference at CES on Monday.

The teaser also previews the chaos and destruction to come, as well as the romance between Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina, played by new Season 2 cast member Isabela Merced.

Dever and Merced join the cast alongside new Season 2 cast members Young Mazino, who plays Jesse, Ariela Barer, who plays Mel, Tati Gabrielle, who plays Nora, Spencer Lord, who plays Owen, Danny Ramirez, who plays Manny, and Jeffrey Wright, who plays Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also joins the HBO drama series as a guest star.

They join returning cast members Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy, and Rutina Wesley, who plays Maria.

The Season 2 logline is as follows: “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

“The Last of Us” Season 2 will debut this April on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Season 1 is now streaming on Max.