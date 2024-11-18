‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Opens Season With 3.61 Million Viewers, Up 16% From Last Year | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has seen a 16% uptick in viewership compared to last year, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The CBS late night show has averaged 3.61 million total viewers during the 2024-25 broadcast season so far, leading Colbert to maintain his spot as the No. 1 most-watched late night show, according to live-plus-seven-day viewership figures from Video Amp (CBS typically reports ratings figures from Nielsen, though they are currently in the midst of an ongoing contract dispute).

Late night wasn’t the only area CBS saw year-over-year growth, with several of its daytime dramas and game shows also seeing ratings gains. For the fall broadcast season thus far, “The Young and the Restless” scored an average total viewership of 5.09 million — up 5% from last season — while “The Bold and the Beautiful” averaged 4.13 million total viewers — also marking a 5% uptick from last year.

Likewise, game shows “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make A Deal” both saw a 4% increase in their total audiences, with an average viewership of 5.38 million total viewers and 3.34 million total viewers, respectively, so far this season.

With the ratings growth, CBS is the No. 1 most-watched daytime network, holding the Top 3 most-watched daytime series, including “The Price Is Right,” which is the No. 1 most-watched daytime show, as well as “Y&R,” which is the No. 2 most-watched daytime show and No. 1 most-watched daytime drama, and “B&B,” which became the No. 3 most-watched daytime show and No. 2 most-watched daytime drama.

Together, CBS’ daytime lineup has averaged 3.83 million total viewers, according to live-plus-seven-day figures from the start of the fall season on Sept. 23 through Nov. 5.

CBS will soon expand its daytime drama lineup with “Beyond the Gates,” which will center on one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States, located in the leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C. The first one-hour Black daytime soap is set to premiere Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, and will air weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.