Upcoming CBS soap opera “Beyond the Gates” has completed its castings, with veteran actor and Broadway star Clifton Davis joining the daytime series as the Dupree family patriarch.

Along with Davis (“Godfather of Harlem”), Alex Alegria (“Gossip Girl”), Lauren Buglioli (“Bad Monkey”), Ben Gavin (“Super 8”), Jibre Hordges (“Grown-ish”), Jen Jacob (“The Union”) and Mike Manning (“This Is Us”) have also signed on to star. Come 2025, the show will be the first-ever one-hour Black daytime soap and the first new daytime drama to premiere since “Passions” in 1999.

Previously announced cast members include Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

According to CBS, Davis will star as Vernon Dupree, the husband of Anita and the father of Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Dani Dupree. Hordges will play Jacob Hawthorne, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne’s husband and a robbery/homicide detective with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. Manning will play Bradley “Smitty” Smith, Congressman Martin Richardson’s husband and father to teens Tyrell and Samantha. Jacob stars as Ashley Morgan, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne’s best friend, who is the only child of a young single mother. Gavin stars as Derek Baldwin, a devoted firefighter in a relationship with Ashley Morgan and best friend to Jacob Hawthorne. Buglioli stars as Vanessa McBride, a high-end real estate agency owner who specializes in luxury property and is neighbors with Dani Dupree and is best friends with Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson. Lastly, Alegria stars as Tomas “Tom” Navarro, a handsome and confident young attorney at Bill Hamilton’s law firm.

The show comes from daytime O.G. Michele Val Jean, who worked on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital.” It will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family who lives in a luxurious gated community.

“‘Beyond the Gates’ is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty,” CBS teases. “But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

“Beyond the Gates” was developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. Val Jean will serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producers Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.