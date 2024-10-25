CBS Daytime Soap ‘Beyond the Gates’ Adds 10 to Cast

CBS’ upcoming daytime soap “Beyond the Gates” has added 10 additional actors to its cast.

Timon Durrett (“Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Queen Sugar,” “Stuck With You”), RhonniRose Mantilla (Broadway’s “Harmony the Musical”) and Maurice Johnson (“Chicago Fire,” “Good Girls,” “To Catch a Killer”) are among the new cast members joining the CBS Studios and NAACP co-production, which is set to start filming in November and slated to premiere on CBS in early 2025.

They will also be joined by Brandon Claybon (“Grey’s Anatomy,” Tyler Perry’s “Zatima”), Sean Freeman (“Finding Happy,” “Tales”), Marquita Goings (“Woke” and Tyler Perry’s “Zatima”), Trisha Mann-Grant ( “Family Business,” “A Royal Christmas Surprise”), Ambyr Michelle (“Running Point,” “Snowfall”), Colby Muhammad (Broadway’s “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”) and Arielle Prepetit (“BMF,” “Found”).

The 10 new ensemble members round out the extended families of the Duprees — “A powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty,” according to the official logline — as well as other key characters that influence the world of a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C.

Previously announced cast members include Tamara Tunie (Anita Dupree), Daphnee Duplaix (Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson) and Karla Mosley (Dani Dupree).

Johnson, Claybon, Muhammad and Freeman will play integral parts of the Richardson family, with Johnson starring as Ted Richardson, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson’s husband and father to Martin (Claybon) and Kat (Muhammad).

Durrett will star as Bill Hamilton, Dani Dupree’s ex-husband and father to Naomi (Prepetit) and Chelsea (Mantilla), while Goings stars as Hayley Lawson, a paralegal at Bill Hamilton’s firm … and his new fiancée.

Mann-Grant and Michelle will star as mother-daughter duo Dana “Leslie” Thomas and Eva Thomas, respectively, with Leslie working as a long-time waitress and bartender while Eva begins her job as Nicole Dupree Richardson’s new assistant.

Set in one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States, “Beyond the Gates” gives a peek “behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens [where there] are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely,” per the logline. “These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”