CBS Orders Daytime Drama ‘The Gates’ From Michele Val Jean

CBS has ordered a new daytime drama entitled “The Gates” from Michele Val Jean. It is set to premiere on the network in January of 2025.

“The Gates” will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family who lives in a luxurious gated community. The specific time period, launch date and other details will be announced soon.

Prior to working on “The Gates,” Val Jean worked on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital.” She has written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas and won multiple Daytime Emmy and WGA Awards. Val Jean will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming drama. Additionally, Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner will serve as executive producers.

“The Gates” was developed from the joint venture between CBS Studios and the NAACP, which was established to help elevate a diverse range of voices and increase the visibility of Black artists. The series will be produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP venture in partnership with P&G Studios, which is a division of Procter & Gamble.

This news comes as a CBS staple comes to an end. Last Friday, the network announced that “The Talk” would be concluding after a 15-season run. The daytime talk show featuring Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Natalie Morales is set to conclude in December.

“’The Talk’ broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a joint statement when the news was released. “Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

CBS currently has soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” on its daytime line-up.