CBS Sets Winter Premiere Dates for ‘Survivor 48,’ ‘The Amazing Race’

“Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” are headlining CBS’ winter schedule. They will join the network’s new gameshow “Hollywood Squares” as well as its upcoming drama starring Morris Chestnut, “Watson.”

This winter season starts with CBS airing the 82nd Annual Golden Globes hosted by Nikki Glaser on Jan. 5. Then, starting on Jan. 8, the network will dive back into television with game shows and encores. “The Price Is Right at Night” and Season 2 of the Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai-hosted “Raid the Cage” will premiere at that time.

That will be followed by the series premiere of “Hollywood Squares” on Jan. 9 before the show moves to its new home on Wednesday nights. Starring award-winning daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore in the center square, the series will be hosted by “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson. Two contestants will play tic-tac-toe with celebrity guests for the chance to win money and prizes. Celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

Drew Barrymore and Nate Burleson, co-hosts of “Hollywood Squares” (Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Then, on Jan. 26, CBS will debut “Watson,” which comes from “Limitless” creator Craig Sweeny. The medical mystery series also stars Eve Harlow and Peter Mark Kendall and will premiere after the AFC Championship game. Afterwards, the series will move to its home on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The last week in January will mark the returns of several CBS shows, including “The Neighborhood,” “Poppa’s House,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Origins,” “FBI,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding,” “Ghosts,” “Matlock,” “Elsbeth,” “NCIS: Sydney,” “Fire Country” and “S.W.A.T.”

Feb. 2 will see CBS hosting the Grammy Awards. That will be followed by new episodes of “Tracker,” “Watson” and “The Equalizer” on Feb. 16. In the world of daytime, CBS will debut “Beyond the Gates,” a drama set in a Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., that happens to be one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States, on Feb. 24. It will air at 2 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

Finally, CBS’ reality crown jewels will return. The two-hour Season 48 premiere of “Survivor” will take place on Feb. 26. That will be followed on March 5 by the Season 37 premiere of “The Amazing Race.”

“Watson” (Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/CBS)

Here’s the full schedule for the 2024-2025 winter season. All times are in ET/PT unless otherwise noted:

Sunday, Jan. 5

8:00 – 11: 00 p.m.: The 82nd Annual Golden Globes

Wednesdays, Starting Jan. 8

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Price Is Right at Night” (New time premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Raid the Cage” (Season 2 premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: CBS drama encores

Thursdays, Starting Jan. 9

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Hollywood Squares” (Series premiere; Moves to Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT starting Jan. 29)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” (Encores)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “Ghosts” (Encores)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: CBS drama encores

Sunday Jan. 26

6:30 – 10:00 p.m. ET: AFC Championship Game

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Watson” (Series premiere)

Mondays, Starting Jan. 27

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “The Neighborhood”

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Poppa’s House”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “NCIS”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “NCIS: Origins”

Tuesdays, Starting Jan. 28

8:00 – 9:o0 p.m.: “FBI”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “FBI: International”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “FBI: Most Wanted”

Wednesdays Starting Jan. 29

8:00 – 9:o0 p.m.: “The Price Is Right at Night”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Raid the Cage”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Hollywood Squares” (New time period premiere)

Thursdays, Starting Jan. 30

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Ghosts”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Matlock”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Elsbeth”

Fridays, Starting Jan. 31

8:00 – 9:o0 p.m.: “NCIS: Sydney” (Season 2 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Fire Country”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “S.W.A.T.” (New time period premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 2

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET: “60 Minutes”

8:00 – 11:30 p.m. ET: Grammy Awards

Wednesday, Feb. 5

8:00 – 9:o0 p.m.: “The Price Is Right at Night”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: Super Bowl Greatest Commercials

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Hollywood Squares”

Sundays, Starting Feb. 16

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: “60 Minutes”

8:00 – 9:o0 p.m.: “Tracker”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Watson” (Episode 2, Regular time period premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “The Equalizer” (New time period premiere)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

8:00 – 10:o0 p.m.: “Survivor” (Season 48 premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Hollywood Squares” (Original)

Wednesdays, Starting March 5