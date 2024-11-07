‘NCIS: Origins,’ ‘Poppa’s House’ Land Full Season Orders at CBS

“NCIS: Origins” and “Poppa’s House” just got a boost of confidence with full season orders at CBS. The “NCIS” prequel spinoff and the Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.-led sitcom, which both air Monday nights, have upped their first seasons from 13 to 18 episodes each.

The order stems from strong viewership for the premieres of both new shows. “NCIS: Origins” Episode 1 has been seen by 9 million viewers, while “Poppa’s House” has garnered 6.41 million viewers, according to VideoAmp and internal streaming data. On streaming via Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com and the CBS app), the network says both shows posted significant gains from their counterparts last season — “Origins” was up 54% from “NCIS: Hawai’i,” while “Poppa’s House” was up 137% from “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

“’NCIS: Origins’ has added a brilliant new dimension to the ‘NCIS’ franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving. ‘Poppa’s House’ excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

Both shows join “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” in securing full season orders, though the “Big Bang Theory” universe spinoff was upped to 22 episodes. The hit new series “Matlock,” starring Kathy Bates, remains the only new series of this fall season to secure an early Season 2 renewal.

“NCIS: Origins” stars Austin Stowell as a young Gibbs (with Mark Harmon narrating), and follows his early days in the organization following the tragic murder of his wife and daughter. The series also stars Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez and Caleb Foote. David J. North, Gina Lucita Monreal, Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon executive produce for CBS Studios.

“Poppa’s House” stars Wayans and Wayans Jr. and follows the patriarch as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced Poppa, who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son. The series also stars Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson. Dean Lorey, Wayans and Wayans Jr. executive produce for CBS Studios.