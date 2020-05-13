‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Rhino Is… (Video)

Three competitors remain to perform on next week’s finale

| May 13, 2020 @ 6:00 PM
Masked Singer Barry Zito

Fox

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” revealed which of Season 3’s four remaining contestants will be moving on to next week’s finale on Wednesday’s semifinals episode, an hour that ended with the unmasking of Rhino.

During the episode, titled “A Day in the Mask: The Semi-Finals,” Frog, Rhino, Turtle and Night Angel all performed. Following the four contestants’ latest attempts to stump the judges, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, along with guest panelist Jay Pharoah and the studio audience, to choose one competitor for elimination.

They picked Rhino, who had performed Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind.” He was unmasked and revealed to be former baseball player and musician Barry Zito. Before his identity was given away, the judges did guess that Rhino might be Zito — but also Trace Atkins, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton.

Also Read: Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Zito will be interviewed on tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” the Fox singing competition’s new aftershow, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Along with Rhino, the previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include Kitty (Jackie Evancho), Astronaut (Hunter Hayes) Banana (Bret Michaels), Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

According to Fox, the 18 masked celebrities that have competed on Season 3 have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

You can watch Rhino’s unmasking via the video below and his performance above.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Misery Index TBS
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • The Big Flower Fight Trailer Netflix
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • Fox
  • Jay Leno's Garage CNBC
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Labor of Love cast Fox
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • Naked and Afraid Discovery
  • Titan Games Dwayne Johnson NBC
  • NBC
  • World of Dance - Season 4 NBC
  • Craftopia HBO Max HBO Max
  • Legendary HBO Max HBO Max
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max HBO Max
  • Not Too Late Show With Elmo HBO Max HBO Max
  • Love Life Anna Kendrick HBO Max
  • GAME ON! CBS
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance the Other Way TLC
  • NOS4A2 AMC/BBC America
  • Fuller House Netflix
  • “’The Bachelor_ The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ ABC
  • Dirty John USA Network
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • Spectrum
  • ADAM SCOTT Dont ABC
  • Pokemon Journeys The Series Netflix
  • Love Victor Hulu
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE