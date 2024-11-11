‘The Penguin’ Finale Gathers 2.1 Million Viewers, 50% Increase From Premiere

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Penguin” closed out its first season with series high viewership.

The finale of “The Penguin” scored 2.1 million viewers across HBO and Max on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery internal data, marking a series high for “The Batman” spinoff series.

Viewership for the finale also saw a 50% uptick from “The Penguin” series premiere on Sept. 19, which scored 1.4 million cross-platform viewers during its Thursday debut before it moved to its regular Sunday evening timeslot.

“The Batman” spinoff series is now the third most-watched current HBO series globally after “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us,” with its premiere episode being watched by 17 million viewers in the U.S. “The Penguin” stars Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen in recurring roles.

On Max, “The Penguin” also saw its strongest single day in the U.S. this week, marking the show’s most-watched week to date both domestically and globally. The show was also buzzy on social media as it trended in the No. 1 on X for three hours and saw a 330% increase in social volume when compared to the previous week.

The penultimate Episode 7 drew in 1.9 million cross-platform viewers the previous week, which also marked a premiere-night series high viewership at the time, growing from Episode 5’s viewership of 1.8 million. The latter half of the season improved upon Episode 4, which scored 1.7 million cross-platform viewers. Episode 4 was up 21.43% from the series premiere and also saw an uptick from from Episode 2, which drew 1.6 million cross-platform viewers.

“The Penguin” is now available to stream in its entirety on Max.