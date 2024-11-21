‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide

Reneé Rapp’s Leighton bows out while Mia Rodgers and Gracie Lawrence join the cast of the Max series

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur in "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 3 (Max)

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is back for Season 3, with some major switch ups to the core four.

While Leighton (Reneé Rapp), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) reunite for sophomore year, their reunion is short-lived as Rapp’s Leighton exits the series mid-season.

Meanwhile, the Max series welcomes two new cast members in Mia Rodgers and Gracie Lawrence, who play new Essex arrivals Taylor — an edgy international student — and Kacey — a transfer student who would rather spend time with her boyfriend than development friendships with Whitney, Bela and Kimberly.

For a full breakdown on which familiar faces you can expect to see in Season 3, as well as newcomers this season, keep on reading.

Photo credit:
Max

Reneé Rapp as Leighton

Renée Rapp returns as Leighton Murray for a short arc before departing the series. After embracing her sexuality throughout the first two seasons, Leighton enters sophomore year alongside her girlfriend, Alicia (Midori Francis).

Rapp portrayed Regina George in the Broadway musical “Mean Girls” as well as the 2024 musical movie, and is best known known for her pop music career.

Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly

Pauline Chalamet stars as Kimberly, one of the main girls, whose decision to prioritize her connection with her coworker Canaan compromised her friendship with Whitney. She works at Sips alongside Canaan and Lila.

You might have seen Chalamet in “The King of Staten Island,” “Between the Temples,” “Split” and “What Doesn’t Float.”

Amrit Kaur as Bela

Amrit Kaur reprises her role as Bela, who had a particularly rough freshman year and ended Season 2 with the goal of transferring out of Essex.

Kaur has had roles in “Stealing Vows,” “Young Werther,” “The Queen of My Dreams,” “Kim’s Convenience” and “The Bold Type.”

Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney

Alyah Chanelle Scott stars as Whitney, who this season struggles to balance soccer, school and a social life.

 Scott recently starred in “Reboot.”  

Mia Rodgers as Taylor

Season 3 introduces Mia Rodgers as Taylor, a first-year international student with a tough exterior Bela tries her hardest to crack.

She can be seen in “Defending the Guilty” and “Trauma.”

Gracie Lawrence as Kacey

Gracie Lawrence also joins the cast as Kacey, a transfer student who came to Essex to be with her boyfriend. She can be best described as a girly girl who is resistant to forming friendships with the girls.

Lawrence can be seen in “Moxie,” “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” “The Sitter,” “A Little Help” and “Billions.”

Chris Meyer as Canaan

Chris Meyer returns as Canaan, another one of Kimberly’s co-workers whose romantic involvement with both Whitney and Kimberly leaves the friends in a tough spot.

You might recognize Meyer from “General Hospital,” ” NCIS: New Orleans” or “Wayward Pines.”

Devin Craig as Isaiah

Season 3 also introduces Devin Craig as Isaiah, a new love interest for Whitney. Isaiah isn’t afraid to flaunt his wealth, leading to some uncomfortable situations for Whitney.

Craig can be seen in “Queen Sugar,” “Blood on Her Badge” and “Assassin.”

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Lila

Ilia Isorelys Paulino plays Lila, Kimberly’s co-worker at Sips who is obsessed with all things fashion and men.

Paulino has also been in “Me Time,” “Queenpins,” “Family Switch” and “One Piece.”

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as Jocelyn

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer reprises her role as Jocelyn, the friends’ hall mate whose flirting goes overboard sometimes.

Spencer has also had notable roles in “Give Me Liberty,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “With Love.”

Renika Williams as Willow

Renika Williams returns as Willow, Whitney’s friend from the soccer team who become a close friend of the whole group.

You might recognize Williams from “The Fabulous Four,” “Modern Love,” “P-Valley” or “Healing River.”

