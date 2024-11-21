‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is back for Season 3, with some major switch ups to the core four.

While Leighton (Reneé Rapp), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) reunite for sophomore year, their reunion is short-lived as Rapp’s Leighton exits the series mid-season.

Meanwhile, the Max series welcomes two new cast members in Mia Rodgers and Gracie Lawrence, who play new Essex arrivals Taylor — an edgy international student — and Kacey — a transfer student who would rather spend time with her boyfriend than development friendships with Whitney, Bela and Kimberly.

For a full breakdown on which familiar faces you can expect to see in Season 3, as well as newcomers this season, keep on reading.