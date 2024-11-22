‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is back for a new season and Whitney, Bela, Kimberly and Leighton are ready to step up their game for sophomore year.

As the Max series returns ahead of the holidays, Season 3 will see Reneé Rapp depart the series as Leighton Murray while two new girls — played by Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers — are added to the mix. They join series regulars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino and Renika Williams.

Keep on reading to find out when “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 3 will make its debut on Max.

When Does ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 Premiere?

The new season of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” premieres Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Max.

When Do New Episodes of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Drop?

New episodes drop every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Max. Season 3 consists of 10 episodes, with the Season 3 finale dropping on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Full ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule:

Season 3 Episode 1 – Thursday, Nov. 21

Season 3 Episode 2 – Thursday, Nov. 28

Season 3 Episode 3 – Thursday, Dec. 5

Season 3 Episode 4 – Thursday, Dec. 12

Season 3 Episode 5 – Thursday, Dec. 19

Season 3 Episode 6 – Thursday, Dec. 26

Season 3 Episode 7 – Thursday, Jan. 2

Season 3 Episode 8 – Thursday, Jan. 9

Season 3 Episode 9 – Thursday, Jan. 16

Season 3 Episode 10 – Thursday, Jan. 23

Has ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Been Renewed for Season 4?

While Max has not officially renewed the show for Season 4 yet, showrunner Justin Noble said he already has ideas for the next installment. “I definitely have thoughts on where they’ll go in Season 4,” Noble told TheWrap ahead of the Season 3 release. “I try not to go too far ahead, just because I really and truly embrace the collaborative side of this … our writers are incredible. Everyone has wonderful ideas.”

Watch the ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 Trailer: