‘The Traitors’ Fans Devastated With First Season 3 Murder: ‘We Got so Robbed’

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Traitors” Season 3, Episodes 1-3.
Peacock’s “The Traitors” is back, and Season’s 3 first murder has already stirred up dissatisfaction from fans.
In the first batch of three episodes, which are now streaming on Peacock, host Alan Cumming tapped the season’s first three traitors as Bob the Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Carolyn Wiger (“Survivor”) and Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”). During their first nightly meeting as traitors, they discussed which faithful they would choose to murder, and landed on “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley.
Wiger did not initially favor eliminating Medley, telling the other traitors that she would be a great scapegoat after seeing her stirring up some tense arguments, after she and a handful of other “Housewives” and faithfuls were left in the cold during the first challenge of the season.
“Dorinda was too loud, and she got herself banished because she couldn’t control that mouth,” one user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, though many fans lamented the “TV gold” that would’ve been created had she had the opportunity to play longer, and participate in the roundtables.
“You’re telling me Dorinda’s the first to go home?!?! I want my money back!” one user wrote while another lamented, “Dorinda would have brought so much to this game. Like she would’ve brought the drama and everything !!!!!” Another fan added fans were “so robbed” by not seeing Medley during any roundtables prior to a banishment.
“One of the worst first boots ever, losing Dorinda this early on in the game is my worst nightmare come true,” another fan wrote on X. “We were deprived of so much future entertainment. I’m heartbroken”
With fans noting the dysfunction between the traitors — especially after Rob Mariano (also known as Boston Rob) joined the crew — some viewers thought Medley would’ve been a perfect pick as a traitor.
“Only one good traitor pick this season and its Bob the drag queen like I’m tired of the ‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’ people always getting chosen. We needed Dorinda as a traitor come on now..” a user wrote.
Check out social media reaction’s to Medley’s murder on “The Traitors” Season 3 below: