‘The Traitors’ Fans Devastated With First Season 3 Murder: ‘We Got so Robbed’

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Traitors” Season 3, Episodes 1-3.

Peacock’s “The Traitors” is back, and Season’s 3 first murder has already stirred up dissatisfaction from fans.

In the first batch of three episodes, which are now streaming on Peacock, host Alan Cumming tapped the season’s first three traitors as Bob the Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Carolyn Wiger (“Survivor”) and Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”). During their first nightly meeting as traitors, they discussed which faithful they would choose to murder, and landed on “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley.

Wiger did not initially favor eliminating Medley, telling the other traitors that she would be a great scapegoat after seeing her stirring up some tense arguments, after she and a handful of other “Housewives” and faithfuls were left in the cold during the first challenge of the season.

“Dorinda was too loud, and she got herself banished because she couldn’t control that mouth,” one user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, though many fans lamented the “TV gold” that would’ve been created had she had the opportunity to play longer, and participate in the roundtables.



“You’re telling me Dorinda’s the first to go home?!?! I want my money back!” one user wrote while another lamented, “Dorinda would have brought so much to this game. Like she would’ve brought the drama and everything !!!!!” Another fan added fans were “so robbed” by not seeing Medley during any roundtables prior to a banishment.

“One of the worst first boots ever, losing Dorinda this early on in the game is my worst nightmare come true,” another fan wrote on X. “We were deprived of so much future entertainment. I’m heartbroken”

With fans noting the dysfunction between the traitors — especially after Rob Mariano (also known as Boston Rob) joined the crew — some viewers thought Medley would’ve been a perfect pick as a traitor.

“Only one good traitor pick this season and its Bob the drag queen like I’m tired of the ‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’ people always getting chosen. We needed Dorinda as a traitor come on now..” a user wrote.

Check out social media reaction’s to Medley’s murder on “The Traitors” Season 3 below:

they had SUCH a cunty lineup of traitors just to add these 3 men who nobody asked for??!!!?? AND we got SO robbed of a dorinda round table #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/Zty2nIVx20 — ★☆☆☆☆ (@111kevvv) January 10, 2025

These are the dumbest traitors I’ve ever seen. Why would you think the Housewives are the strongest alliance on this cast when Dorinda has the biggest target on her back after the first challenge? And then you go ahead and kill her? They are idiotic. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/TgURSQKxo3 — Nick (@nicksawaboy) January 10, 2025

only one good traitor pick this season and its Bob the drag queen like i’m tired of the survivor and big brother people always getting chosen. we needed Dorinda as a traitor come on now.. pic.twitter.com/GHbOIJPGUi — jenny schecter apologist (@miagothgirl) January 10, 2025

One of the worst first boots ever, losing Dorinda this early on in the game is my worst nightmare come true. We were deprived of so much future entertainment. I’m heartbroken #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/F90ZVR1bZu — heebie jeebies (@isbyeathreat) January 10, 2025

everyone who goes on #TheTraitors needs to study the housewives. thinking Dorinda is a traitor just because she went off on them? that IS Dorinda. she is the queen of popping OFF. and she would have been an asset if they just knew. imagine her at the roundtable #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/m5urgggbcd — Dana (@danadsgn) January 10, 2025

Next season of Traitors give me Erika Jayne, Kenya Moore, Vicki Gunvalson and BRING BACK DORINDA — Shannon’s Spanx (@Shannonsspanx) January 10, 2025

DAMN THEY GOT DORINDA OUT FIRST !!!!!😭😭😭



DORINDA WOULD HAVE BROUGHT SO MUCH TO THIS GAME.



LIKE SHE WOULD'VE BROUGHT THE DRAMA AND EVERYTHING !!!!!



BUT NGL THE TRAITORS GOTTA FIX THIS DYNAMIC.



OR THEY GONNA CRUMBLE EACH OTHER.#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/sMipHzza0d — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) January 10, 2025