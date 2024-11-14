‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Debunks Idea She Wore Black After Election Because She Was in Mourning

Alyssa Farah Griffin may have voted for Kamala Harris in this election, but that doesn’t mean she was literally in mourning on Nov. 6, despite what those on the Internet might think.

On Thursday morning’s episode of “The View,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg kicked off one segment with what she worried was a “dumb” question. Her query? “Do you think people get annoyed with us when we are dressed too cheerily and talking about stuff like this?”

According to the ABC hosts, they’ve gotten feedback along those lines before, particularly when discussing very serious topics related to Donald Trump and the threats he has made for his second administration. Farah Griffin was first to chime in, having been on the receiving end of said criticism as recently as last week.

“The Internet was convinced I wore black after the election because I was in mourning. No!” she said bewilderedly. “It was a cute Veronica Beard dress. I’m like, not that bothered by this that I’m going to be mourning.”

Indeed, on the morning after the election, Farah Griffin, along with hosts Joy Behar, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, wore black at the table, leading many to think they were treating it like a funeral.

“Everyone in New York city wears black, it’s all we wear! Hello!” Sara Haines agreed on Thursday, even though she wore green for the episode fans latched onto.

Farah Griffin went on to admit that it definitely is “jarring” to pivot from topics like existential threats to Democracy to discussions based on submissions to advice columns, but she and her co-hosts are still proud to offer that variety on TV.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.