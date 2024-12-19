‘The View’ Goes Buck Wild as Hosts Debate Whether Lights Should Stay On During Sex

Things on “The View” went a bit buck wild on Thursday morning, as the women discussed whether or not they’re willing to be buck naked with the lights on during intimate moments.

Granted, the ABC talk show is no stranger to more salacious topics or comments. But it became clear immediately that things were headed off the rails, as moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to use pivot from the end of the first segment, a discussion about Matt Gaetz and the ethics report on him set to be released, to the next topic, which was about whether or not the lights should stay on during sex.

Even Whoopi knew it was odd, giving viewers a warning as she set it all up.

“Well, that’s a whole thing. And then there’s this whole other thing, which is separate, but put right next to this, and I didn’t do it,” she prefaced.

As she continued to set up the topic, which centered on a woman who wrote an article about how she never liked to keep the lights on during sex, due to body confidence issues. But, after encouragement from her therapist to try it, the woman now prefers to do it in the light.

“This is a hard pivot,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said with a laugh. But, she couldn’t really get into the topic at hand. “I can’t talk about sex and Matt Gaetz in the same segment, it makes me too cringey,” she added.

So, Whoopi sent the show to commercial break, teasing that they’d pick up the discussion after. As they did, host Joy Behar chimed in with multiple jokes, prompting Whoopi to say “I am not paying any attention to this side of the table. I’m ignoring that.”

Taking the topic more seriously, hosts Sara Haines joked she prefers to have sex in “abyssal” darkness, while Behar added some stipulations that cracked up the entire table.

“It’s OK to walk in naked, with the lights on,” she said. “But when you have to go to the bathroom, never turn your back. That is a mistake. You walk backwards”

As the hosts lost it, Whoopi had to force herself to look away and off-stage to compose herself.

“I mean, it’s one thing for the boobies to be hanging, but the behind, forget it. First thing to go!” Behar continued.

When it came time for Whoopi herself to weigh in, she took the antics even further, standing up to spread her arms wide and shimmy her entire body while screaming “Lights on!”

“I want you to know! Because I don’t want you to be surprised,” she added as she sat back down. “Because if the lights are on, I can see what you’re bringing to the table too!”

But still, the jokes weren’t done yet. To cap things off, Behar quipped that “if I’m gonna be seen naked, I want a Venmo payment after.”

“Joy I just Venmo’d you,” Haines shot back.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.