‘The View’: Nathan Lane Delivers a Pizza Man Stripper for Joy Behar’s Birthday

Joy Behar celebrated her 82nd birthday on “The View” on Friday — a few days early, since her actual birthday is on Oct. 7 and she’s not on the show on Mondays — and Nathan Lane got her a pretty scandalous present. Yes, the Broadway legend delivered a pizza for the host — sorry, a pizza man stripper.

As always, Behar jokingly referred to Lane as her first husband when bringing him out on stage, as the two go way back. So, given that history, Ana Navarro made sure to double check with Lane at the end of his interview that he didn’t actually come to the show empty-handed during Behar’s birthday celebration.

“No I did not! Because Joy is still a hot Italian woman, I have ordered Joy a hot Italian pizza,” he confirmed.

At that, the stage doors opened to indeed reveal a pizza delivery man, who strutted onto the stage. But, as he arrived at Joy’s side, he immediately tossed the pizza box, threw off his hat and began doing a striptease for the host.

Now, of course, this was daytime television, so he didn’t actually strip fully. He only took off his shirt. But he definitely thrusted every which way in his dance before kissing Joy’s hand and dancing close to her.

While Behar herself seemed to soak it in, host Sara Haines was visibly stunned when the man started stripping items of clothing, eventually yelping and running to hide behind co-host Ana Navarro.

Naturally, the show couldn’t end without one more appearance from this mystery dancer, so after Behar gave fans their typical marching orders to “take a little time to enjoy the view,” he hit the stage again, dancing the show to its close.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.