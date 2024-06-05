Original “The Voice” coach Adam Levine will return to the NBC singing competition show for Season 27 alongside new coach Kelsea Ballerini.

The Maroon 5 frontman and the country music artist will join returning coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé to mentor a group of aspiring singers when Season 27 debuts in spring 2025.

Levine was among the first set of coaches for “The Voice’s” inaugural installment in 2011 alongside Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green. Levine went on to serve as a coach for 16 consecutive seasons until 2019 before he unexpectedly exited ahead Season 17. Members from his team won three times, so far — in seasons 1, 5 and 9.

Ballerini is also no stranger to “The Voice” as she previously served as a battle advisor for Team Kelly Clarkson in Season 16, as well as a fill-in coach during Season 20.

Levine previously coached alongside Shelton for the entirety of his time on the show, but will return without the other OG coach by his side after Shelton exited the show following Season 23. Reba McEntire stepped in to fill Shelton’s chair.

But before Season 27 premieres, coaches for this fall’s Season 26 include Bublé, McEntire (who served as a mega mentor for Season 23 before joining as a coach during Season 24), Snoop Dogg and returner Gwen Stefani.

During the 2023-24 broadcast season, “The Voice” ranked as the most-watched alternative series, according to Nielsen-live-plus-seven-day figures.

Produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc., “The Voice” was created by John de Mol, who executive produces the show alongside Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.