Jennifer Hudson, Sting Join ‘The Voice’ Season 26 as Mega Mentors

“The Voice” has enlisted not one, but two music superstars for its upcoming knockout rounds.

Jennifer Hudson and Sting have joined Season 26 as mega mentors, NBC announced on Monday. The former will be working with Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire’s teams, while the latter is set to assist Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani’s singers. As always, Carson Daly hosts.

“Alongside the coaches, genre-bender Sting and vocal powerhouse Hudson will bring their years of experience to guide the artists into their strongest performances yet,” the network teased in its press release. “Coaches alone choose the winner from their team to advance to the Playoffs, the last round before the Live Shows. Each coach has one save and one steal in this round.”

This casting also marks Hudson’s return to the singing competition after she last served as a coach during Season 15 in 2018.

“The Voice” comes from MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios. Creator John de Mol executive produces along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC, streaming the following days on Peacock.