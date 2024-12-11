‘The Voice’ Season 26 Winner Revealed: Who Won the $100,000 Prize and Record Deal?

“The Voice” just crowned the winner of its 26th season.

The NBC singing competition series crowned its winner as Sofronio Vasquez from Team Michael Bublé during Tuesday’s finale. The Season 26 winner won the majority of America’s votes, taking home the $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Vasquez was among the top 5 finalists for the season, which also included Danny Joseph (Team Reba), Jeremy Beloate (Team Snoop), Shye (Team Bublé) and Sydney Sterlace (Team Gwen).

The five finalists took the stage for one last time during the two-part finale with their respective coaches, which include Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

Tuesday’s live finale also included performances from Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, who performed her new new holiday single, “You for Christmas,” Myles Smith, Riley Green & Ella Langley and Tears For Fears, with mega mentor Sting and coach Snoop Dogg performing their new collaboration, “Another Part of Me,” on TV for the first time.

On Monday, Season 24 winner Huntley returned to the show to perform his new single, “Skyline Drive,” and Bublé and playoff advisor Carly Pearce debuted their holiday duet, “Maybe This Christmas.” Martha Stewart also made a special appearance.

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Creator John de Mol executive produces alongside Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

“The Voice” Season 26 is now streaming on Peacock, with the finale available starting Wednesday.