‘The Wild Robot’ Has What It Takes to Turn $35 Million Opening Into a Long, Successful Run | Analysis

To do that, Universal/DreamWorks’ critically acclaimed film has to defy recent trends for animated science fiction

and
The Wild Robot
“The Wild Robot” (DreamWorks Animation)

It’s harder these days for animated films to find an audience without a recognizable brand. But with both critic and moviegoer acclaim on its side, Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Wild Robot” has the tools it needs to turn a modest $35 million domestic opening weekend into a long theatrical run that could last through the end of the year.

“Robot” will have to defy a historic trend of tough roads to success for animated science fiction. One critical strategy will be to leverage positive reviews and word of mouth to appeal to families and women over 35 at a time when the box office offers those audiences fewer options.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

