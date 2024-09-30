‘The Wild Robot’ Has What It Takes to Turn $35 Million Opening Into a Long, Successful Run | Analysis

It’s harder these days for animated films to find an audience without a recognizable brand. But with both critic and moviegoer acclaim on its side, Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Wild Robot” has the tools it needs to turn a modest $35 million domestic opening weekend into a long theatrical run that could last through the end of the year.

“Robot” will have to defy a historic trend of tough roads to success for animated science fiction. One critical strategy will be to leverage positive reviews and word of mouth to appeal to families and women over 35 at a time when the box office offers those audiences fewer options.