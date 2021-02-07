Tom Brady is getting the Michael Jordan/”The Last Dance” treatment at ESPN. The NFL superstar and one of the greatest football players of all time will be the subject of “Man in the Arena,” a docuseries that will explore each of Brady’s Super Bowl appearances. It is set to debut on ESPN+ this fall.

A new trailer for the series was released just hours before Brady is set to take the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his record 10th Super Bowl and in search of his seventh Super Bowl title, which would give him more championships than any franchise in NFL history. But before that, Brady reached nine Super Bowls with coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, starting with the Patriots’ first-ever championship in 2002 and continuing to their sixth title in 2019.

Also Read: Eli Manning on How to Beat Tom Brady, and Why He Hasn't Jumped Into the Booth - Yet

Each episode of “Man in the Arena” will focus on a different Super Bowl and will feature exclusive interviews with him, as well as teammates like Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The series will not only explore Brady’s triumphs on sports’ biggest stage, but also his three defeats, including Super Bowl XLII, where the Patriots fell short of a 19-0 undefeated season at the hands of Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

Watch the full trailer for “Man In The Arena” in the clip above.