Tom Cruise Expected to Perform Large-Scale Stunt at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Paris Olympics are expected to close out the summer games with some star power from Tom Cruise, according to media reports.

The “Mission: Impossible” star, who has been a spectator at several Olympic events so far, is poised to make an appearance at the closing ceremony on Aug. 11. Cruise is expected to employ some “Mission: Impossible” stunts as part of a “major Hollywood production” expected to take place at the ceremony, Deadline and TMZ reported.

Appearances from Hollywood figures would be in line with plans for the ceremony, which will see Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pass the Olympic flag onto Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. Bass will return to Paris after attending Friday’s opening ceremony, and Bass met with Hidalgo to discuss preparations for the wide stretching events.

Cruise has cheered on the U.S. teams at several events so far, including the women’s artistic gymnastics qualifiers, which he attended alongside Greta Gerwig and David Zaslav, as well as the first day of swimming events.

Other Hollywood stars who’ve attended events from the Paris 2024 Games include Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev, Nick Jonas, Elizabeth Banks, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Alan Cumming, Pharrell, Charlize Theron, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, among others.

The opening ceremony also contained plenty of U.S. powerhouses, with both Lady Gaga and Celine Dion taking the Parisian stage. As Dion sang Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour,” she performed publicly for the first time since she was diagnosed with “stiff person syndrome,” a rare neurological disease, in 2022. Her performance was revered by many, including commentator Kelly Clarkson, who sounded teary as she reacted to the moment.

After speculation that Lady Gaga and Dion would take the stage together to perform a duet during the opening ceremony, official representatives for NBC and the 2024 Olympics declined to comment on any special appearances.