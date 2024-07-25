Will Celine Dion and Lady Gaga Perform at the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2024 Olympics are heating up in Paris, with some big names drawing attention to Friday’s Olympics Opening Ceremony, which will reportedly feature Lady Gaga and Celine Dion in a much-anticipated duet.

Both artists were spotted in Paris earlier this week, and Dion posted a photo of herself at The Louvre on Wednesday, fueling even more speculation that they’re due to take the stage.

“Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world,” Dion wrote on social media. “I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back! Thank you to our wonderful friends at The Louvre!”

Dion was reported to perform on Tuesday, while Lady Gaga’s appearance was reported on Wednesday, with rumors speculating the pair would perform a duet of Édith Piaf classic song “La Vie en Rose” during the Friday event. On Thursday, French journalist Thierry Moreau reported the duo had rehearsed “La Vie en Rose.”

Despite mounting media reports, representatives for the Paris Games are staying out of the speculation, with spokespeople for both NBC and the 2024 Olympics declining to comment.

When asked head-on about Dion potentially performing at the opening ceremony during a Wednesday press conference, NBC Olympics and Paralympics executive producer Molly Solomon didn’t confirm nor deny the rumors.

“We’re hearing all the same rumors, and we’re so excited to see if they’re true,” Solomon said. “We’re all waiting. They’ve kept all of the details very close to the vest, and we’re waiting to find out, too. We’re reading your publication and everything else, but we’re very excited to see what happens.”

Other artists rumored to take the Parisian stage by the Seine River include Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Aya Nakamura, though it’s unlikely any appearances will be confirmed prior to Friday’s event.

Should Dion perform at the event, it would mark her first performance since revealing her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. She made a surprise appearance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February to present the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift. She also presented in June at the New York premiere of her Amazon documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion.”

The Olympics Opening Ceremony is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and other NBC Olympic platforms, including NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app and the NBC Olympics app.