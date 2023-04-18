Tomorrow Studios Sets First-Look Deal with ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Producers (Exclusive)

Tomorrow Studios, the ITV Studios partnership behind Apple TV+’s “Physical” and Showtime’s “Let the Right One In,” has announced a first-look deal with Midnight Radio, the producing team comprised of André Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The two companies previously worked together on Netflix’s short-lived “Cowboy Bebop.”

“We are so thrilled to be joining the Tomorrow Studios family. Working with them on ‘Cowboy Bebop’ was one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences we’ve ever had, and we’re excited to continue that partnership,” Nemec said in an exclusive statement to TheWrap.

“This is an exciting time for growth as an independent television production company, and we are thrilled that the talented team of writers and producers at Midnight Radio has agreed to work alongside us to develop and produce even more riveting projects for today’s television audience,” Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and President and Partner Becky Clements added.

Tomorrow Studios currently has production deals with Julia Garner through Alma Margo, Frank Spotnitz through Big Light Productions, and with Craig Gillespie. In addition to “Physical” and “Let the Right One In,” the company produced TNT’s “Snowpiercer” and HBO Max’s “10 Year Old Tom.” It will also be producing another Netflix live-action series based on a beloved anime — “One Piece.”

As for Midnight Radio, it’s best known for producing MGM+’s “From,” Hulu’s “High Fidelity,” Netflix’s “Everything Sucks” and most recently Amazon Prime Video’s “Citadel.” On the film side of things, Pinkner and Rosenberg wrote both “Jumanji” and “Jumanji 2” as well as “Venom” for Sony. Meanwhile, Appelbaum and Nemec are best known for writing “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” as well as both “Ninja Turtles” movies for Paramount.

Under this new deal, Midnight Radio will develop and produce original television that is designed to reach a global audience. This new partnership will seek to expand the development slate for both companies.