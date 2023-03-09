Writer-director and producer Craig Gillespie has signed a first look deal with Tomorrow Studios, a division of ITV Studios.

The deal solidifies and expands the Australian filmmaker’s relationship with the company, with which he already collaborates on Season 3 of “Physical.” Gillespie serves as a director and executive producer on the Apple TV+ series, along with Tomorrow Studios’ CEO Marty Adelstein and president Becky Clements.

Gillespie recently executive produced and directed episodes of “Mike” and “Pam & Tommy.” His film work includes the Oscar-winning “I, Tonya,” “Cruella,” and “Lars and the Real Girl.” He’s slated to direct a “Chippendales” movie starring Elle Fanning and Seth Rogen, as well as the sequel to “Cruella” and “Dumb Money,” a star-studded dramedy about the Wall Street GameStop debacle.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Marty, Becky and the team at Tomorrow Studios,” said Gillespie in a press statement. “Their taste, independence and fearlessness with material are exactly what I was looking for to expand what I’m doing in television!”

“As we continue studio growth, having likeminded partners becomes of even greater importance, and we share with Craig a great passion for producing compelling scripted television projects. This first look deal is a great addition to those we have with Julia Garner and Rowan Riley’s Alma Margo, Frank Sputnik’s Big Light Productions and with Eric Rochant for his first U.S. project,” said Adelstein and Clements. “We are excited for this to be the first of several announcements as we continue to align with the best in the business in expanding our development slate.”

Tomorrow’s projects include “Snowpiercer,” the adult animation “10 Year Old Tom,” “Hanna,” “Let the Right One In,” and “Cowboy Bebop.” Current productions include a live-action adaptation of the manga “One Piece” for Netflix.