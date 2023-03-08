David Chase Sets Next Series at FX With Hannah Fidell

David Chase has set his next series at FX with Hannah Fidell with Chase and Fidell attached as creators and co-writers.

The series, which is in development with a pilot commitment, is based on a previously unproduced script by “The Sopranos” director featuring a contemporary take by Fidell.

Fidell is set to direct the pilot with FX Productions producing the pilot. Chase, Fidell and Chase Films’ Nicole Lambert will serve as executive producers.

In addition to creating HBO drama series “The Sopranos,” which collected 21 Emmys through its time on air, Chase also created “Rockford Files” and “Kolchak: The Night Stalker” and made his feature film debut with “Not Fade Away.” “The Many Saints of Newark,” the feature film prequel to “The Sopranos” was released in 2021 by Warner Bros.

Currently under a first look film and television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Chase is represented by UTA, Gendler & Kelly, and 42West.

Fidell has previously written for, directed and produced both television and film project. She is best known for making her feature film directorial debut with “A Teacher,” which was subsequently adapted for television. Fidell also served as the showrunner and director for the FX series, which starred Kate Mara and Nick Robinson. In addition to serving as showrunner and director, Fidell was also an executive producer alongside Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman.

She has also directed episodes of Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” as well as “The Act,” “Casual” and “Sorry For Your Loss.”

Currently under a first-look deal with FX Productions, Fidell is represented by UTA, Grandview, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.