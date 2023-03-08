Jen Hollingsworth Joins AI Company Flawless as Chief Commercial Officer

Jen Hollingsworth will be joining the AI company Flawless in the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Flawless is an award-winning company specializing in generative AI [Artificial Intelligence] for film, television and commercials. Hollingsworth, who recently served as Chief Operating Officer of the Motion Picture Group for Lionsgate, will oversee all commercial strategy in her new position.

She will collaborate with executives and content creators while reporting to Nick Lynes and Scott Mann. They are Flawless’ Co-Founders and Co-CEOS.

In a joint statement, Lynes and Mann said, “We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Jen’s stature and expertise to Flawless as we embark on the next phase of our growth trajectory — pioneering and scaling generative AI. Jen is well prepared and mission-critical to bringing our platform and product to the wider entertainment industry as we all grapple with both the uncontained promise of AI and the transformative, positive realities of our offerings.”

Hollingsworth added, “It’s an honor to become a part of the fantastic leadership team Flawless is assembling to seize this tremendous opportunity for global storytelling. I look forward to bringing Flawless’ transformative capabilities to Hollywood in a responsible way, working with the artistic community to revolutionize the content creation process and empower artists to capture a worldwide audience in a new way.”

Flawless bills itself as a leader in using AI in a way that protects creator and artist rights. They have made headlines with the development of TrueSync, a visual dubbing technology that uses generative AI to create lip-syncs in any language. Practical applications include visual dubbing to match vocal dubbing for overseas distribution or, as was the case with Lionsgate’s “Fall,” altering lip movements to better match the re-dubbed dialogue to remove R-rated profanity to win a PG-13 rating.

Hollingsworth worked at Lionsgate for over 15 years, during which she served as COO of the Motion Picture Group, led the Finance and Content Strategy Teams, and established the Inclusive Content Team, focused on developing and implementing strategies to increase content diversity. She was personally involved in Lionsgate’s $412 million acquisition of Summit Entertainment and presided over a period of record-high profit margins. She came to Lionsgate via the company’s 2007 acquisition of Mandate Pictures, where she served as Vice President of Finance & Corporate Development.

Flawless’ Board of Advisors includes Peter Schlessel, the former CEO of FilmDistrict and President of Columbia Pictures; John Herlihy, formerly Google’s Vice President of Sales and Operations and LinkedIn’s Vice President for the Latin America and EMEA regions; and Todd Rupert, former CEO of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services and Co-President of T. Rowe Price International.