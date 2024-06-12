Tony Awards 2024 Presenters Include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Angelina Jolie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Idina Menzel and More

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Angelina Jolie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Idina Menzel and more are set to present at the 2024 Tony Awards.

The 77th annual iteration of the awards program will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+. The awards show will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

The presenters for the awards show will include Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts,” “Freestyle Love Supreme”), Nate Burleson (“CBS Mornings”), Cynthia Erivo (“The Color Purple”), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,” “Take Me Out”), Josh Gad (“The Book of Mormon,” “Frozen”), Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton,” “Girls5Eva”), Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace,” “Good Night, Oscar”), Taraji P. Henson (“Empire,” “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”), Julianne Hough (“Dancing With the Stars,” “POTUS”), Jennifer Hudson (“The Color Purple”), Angelina Jolie (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”), Nick Jonas (“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”) , Idina Menzel (“Wicked”), Ashley Park (“Mean Girls”), Jim Parsons (“The Normal Heart”), Wendell Pierce (“The Wire,” “Death of a Salesman”), Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hanson”), Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”), Andrew Rannells (“The Book of Mormon”), Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson (“After Midnight”), Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie (“As the World Turns”), Adrienne Warren (“Tina”), Patrick Wilson (“Oklahoma!”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Angels in America”).

Additionally, the cast of “Stereophonic” has been added to the list of performances for the event. They will join the previously announced perofmances from “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Illinoise,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Suffs,” “The Outsiders,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Water for Elephants.”

Ariana DeBose will host the awards show for the third year in a row. Pluto TV will air a pre-show broadcast titled “The Tony Awards: Act One,” which will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudka.