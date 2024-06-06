The 77th annual Tony Awards has locked in its lineup of showstopping performances from the best musical and revival nominees from Broadway’s 2023-2024 season.

Performers will include Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne from “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”; Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon from “Hell’s Kitchen,” which features the music of producer Alicia Keys; “Illinoise,” which features the music of Sufjan Stevens; Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe from the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along”; Nikki M. James and Shaina Taub from “Suffs,” a new musical whose producers include Hillary Clinton; Joshua Boone, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch from “The Outsiders,” which is based on the book and film and whose producers include Angelina Jolie; “The Who’s Tommy,” which features the music of Pete Townsend and The Who; and Grant Gustin and the acrobatic cast of “Water for Elephants,” which is based on the bestselling book and film.

The show is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are showrunners and executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.

The ceremony, which will see Ariana DeBose host for a second consecutive time, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on June 16 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET/5 pm to 8 pm PT on the CBS Television Network and live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand, while Essential subscribers will only have on-demand access the day after the special airs.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.