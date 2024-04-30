Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne and Sarah Paulson were among the nominees for the 77th annual Tony Awards, which Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced on Tuesday morning from the Sofitel New York hotel.

The critical darling “Stereophonic” tied with “Hell’s Kitchen” for the most nominations, with 13 each. Leslie Odom Jr., already an owner of a Tony Award, earned a Best Leading Actor in a Play nomination for “Purlie Victorious,” while Paulson was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Play for “Appropriate.”

Jonathan Groff earned a Best Lead Actor in a Musical for “Merrily We Roll Along,” which also got costar Daniel Radcliffe his first Tony nomination, for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne was also nominated in the lead actor in a musical category for his turn as the Emcee in “Cabaret”—a performance that already won him an Olivier Award for the show’s London run.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the 77th annual Tony Awards, which will air live from Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. DeBose also hosted the 75th and 76th Tony Awards.

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Here is the full list of this year’s Tony Award nominations:

Best Play

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Mary Jane”

“Mother Play”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Stereophonic”

Best Revival of a Play

“Appropriate,”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Purlie Victorious”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Cabaret”

“Gutenberg! The Musical!”

“Merrily We Roll Along”

Best Musical

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”

Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”

Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”

Amy Ryan, “Doubt”

Best Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious”

Liev Schreiber, “Doubt”

Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic”

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt”

Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious”

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”

Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”

Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”

Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”

Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”

Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses,”

Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, “Back to the Future”

Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Steven Skybell, “Cabaret”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Amber Iman, “Lempicka”

Nikki M. James, “Suffs”

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Spamalot”

Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret”

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”

Best Book of a Musical

Bekah Brunstetter, “The Notebook”

Kristoffer Diaz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Rick Elice, “Water for Elephants”

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”

Shaina Taub, “Suffs”

Best Original Score

Will Butler, “Stereophonic”

Adam Guettel, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, “Here Lies Love”

Shaina Taub, “Suffs”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, “An Enemy of the People”

dots, “Appropriate”

Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious”

David Zinn, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

David Zinn, “Stereophonic”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Appropriate”

Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Enver Chakartash, “Stereophonic”

Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious”

David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, “Enemy of the People”

Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jiyoun Chang, “Stereophonic”

Jane Cox, “Appropriate”

Natasha Katz, “Grey House”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Leah Gelpe, “Mary Jane”

Tom Gibbons, “Grey House”

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, “Appropriate”

Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”

David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”

Paul Tazewell, “Suffs”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise”

Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret”

Natasha Katz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants”

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders”

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants”

David Korins, “Here Lies Love”

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka”

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back To The Future: The Musical”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love”

Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Nick Lidster, “Cabaret”

Gareth Owen, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, “Water for Elephants”

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”

Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”

Justin Peck, “Illinoise”

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, “Illinoise”

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Will Butler and Justin Craig, “Stereophonic”

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”