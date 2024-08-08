Toronto Film Festival Adds Miguel Gomes, Wang Bing and 14-Hour Greek Documentary

International auteurs Miguel Gomes, Wang Bing and Roberto Minervini will be part of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival’s Wavelengths program, TIFF organizers announced on Thursday.
The festival will present the North American premieres of “Grand Tour,” a period piece for which Gomes won the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival; Minervini’s “The Damned,” a Civil War-era drama that screened in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section; and two films by Chinese documentarian Wang Bing, “Youth (Hard Times)” and “Youth (Homecoming).”
The Wavelengths section, which is devoted to daring cinema and contemporary art, will also include “exergue – on documenta 14,” a 14-hour documentary by Greek director Dimitris Athiridis that will be presented over three separate screenings.
Wavelengths is divided into different sections – one consisting of 11 feature films, another with a special presentation of Egyptian director Wael Shawky’s “Drama 1882” and another showcasing 13 different short and medium-length films grouped into thematic programs. One of those groups will consist of two films by the late Jean-Luc Godard, “Scénarios” and “Exposé du film annonce du film ‘Scénario,’” along with the world premiere of “Being John Smith” by British director John Smith.
TIFF also announced its Classics program, which will consist of six older films, including Atom Egoyan’s “The Sweet Hereafter,” Frederick Wiseman’s “Essene” and Raj Kapoor’s “Awara.”
The Wavelengths and Classics announcement was the seventh of eight in the festival’s two “TIFF Takeover” weeks. The programming announcements will end on Friday with the Short Cuts and Primetime programs.
The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 5-15.
Wavelength Features
“Collective Monologue,” Jessica Sarah Rinland | Argentina/United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“exergue – on documenta 14,” Dimitris Athiridis | Greece
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“Grand Tour,” Miguel Gomes | Portugal/Italy/France/Germany/Japan/China
North American Premiere
“Lázaro at Night,” Nicolás Pereda | Canada/Mexico
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“Pepe,” Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias | Dominican Republic/Germany/France/Namibia
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“Perfumed with Mint,” Muhammed Hamdy | Egypt/France/Tunisia/Qatar
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire,” Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich | USA
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title
“The Damned,” Roberto Minervini | Italy/USA/Belgium
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“Viêt and Nam,” Trương Minh Quý | Philippines/Singapore/France/Netherlands/ Italy/Germany/Vietnam
North American Premiere
“Youth (Hard Times),” Wang Bing | France/Luxembourg/Netherlands
North American Premiere
Luminaries
“Youth (Homecoming),” Wang Bing | France/Luxembourg/Netherlands
North American Premiere
Luminaries
Wavelengths Special Presentation
“Drama 1882,” Wael Shawky | Egypt
Festival Premiere
Wavelengths Shorts
WAVELENGTHS 1: EYE & EAR CONTROL
“Revolving Rounds,” Johann Lurf, Christina Jauernik | Austria
North American Premiere
“The Diary of a Sky,” Lawrence Abu Hamdan | Lebanon
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“October Noon,” Francisco Rodríguez Teare | Chile/France
World Premiere
Sales Title
“A Black Screen Too,” Rhayne Vermette | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title
“Archipelago of Earthen Bones — To Bunya,” Malena Szlam | Canada/Australia/Chile
World Premiere
WAVELENGTHS 2: RIDE THE WAVE
“Someplace in Your Mouth,” Beatrice Gibson, Nick Gordon | Italy
International Premiere
Sales Title
“Notes of a Crocodile,” Daphne Xu | Cambodia/China/Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title
“Adrift Potentials,” Leonardo Pirondi | Brazil/USA
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“Go Between,” Chris Kennedy | Canada/Australia
World Premiere
Sales Title
“The Sojourn,” Tiffany Sia | USA
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title
WAVELENGTHS 3: EXPOSÉ(S) – JEAN-LUC GODARD/JOHN SMITH
“Scénarios,” Jean-Luc Godard | France/Japan
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“Exposé du film annonce du film ‘Scénario’,” Jean-Luc Godard | France/Japan
North American Premiere
Sales Title
“Being John Smith,” John Smith | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title
Classics Programme
“Awāra,” Raj Kapoor | India
“Bona,” Lino Brocka | Philippines
“Essene,” Frederick Wiseman | USA
“Masala,” Srinivas Krishna | Canada
“The Sweet Hereafter,” Atom Egoyan | Canada
“Time of Maturity,” Sohrab Shahid Saless | Germany
