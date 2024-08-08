Toronto Film Festival Adds Miguel Gomes, Wang Bing and 14-Hour Greek Documentary

International auteurs Miguel Gomes, Wang Bing and Roberto Minervini will be part of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival’s Wavelengths program, TIFF organizers announced on Thursday.

The festival will present the North American premieres of “Grand Tour,” a period piece for which Gomes won the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival; Minervini’s “The Damned,” a Civil War-era drama that screened in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section; and two films by Chinese documentarian Wang Bing, “Youth (Hard Times)” and “Youth (Homecoming).”

The Wavelengths section, which is devoted to daring cinema and contemporary art, will also include “exergue – on documenta 14,” a 14-hour documentary by Greek director Dimitris Athiridis that will be presented over three separate screenings.

Wavelengths is divided into different sections – one consisting of 11 feature films, another with a special presentation of Egyptian director Wael Shawky’s “Drama 1882” and another showcasing 13 different short and medium-length films grouped into thematic programs. One of those groups will consist of two films by the late Jean-Luc Godard, “Scénarios” and “Exposé du film annonce du film ‘Scénario,’” along with the world premiere of “Being John Smith” by British director John Smith.

TIFF also announced its Classics program, which will consist of six older films, including Atom Egoyan’s “The Sweet Hereafter,” Frederick Wiseman’s “Essene” and Raj Kapoor’s “Awara.”

The Wavelengths and Classics announcement was the seventh of eight in the festival’s two “TIFF Takeover” weeks. The programming announcements will end on Friday with the Short Cuts and Primetime programs.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 5-15.

Wavelength Features

“Collective Monologue,” Jessica Sarah Rinland | Argentina/United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“exergue – on documenta 14,” Dimitris Athiridis | Greece

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Grand Tour,” Miguel Gomes | Portugal/Italy/France/Germany/Japan/China

North American Premiere

“Lázaro at Night,” Nicolás Pereda | Canada/Mexico

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Pepe,” Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias | Dominican Republic/Germany/France/Namibia

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Perfumed with Mint,” Muhammed Hamdy | Egypt/France/Tunisia/Qatar

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire,” Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich | USA

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title

“The Damned,” Roberto Minervini | Italy/USA/Belgium

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Viêt and Nam,” Trương Minh Quý | Philippines/Singapore/France/Netherlands/ Italy/Germany/Vietnam

North American Premiere

“Youth (Hard Times),” Wang Bing | France/Luxembourg/Netherlands

North American Premiere

Luminaries

“Youth (Homecoming),” Wang Bing | France/Luxembourg/Netherlands

North American Premiere

Luminaries

Wavelengths Special Presentation

“Drama 1882,” Wael Shawky | Egypt

Festival Premiere

Wavelengths Shorts

WAVELENGTHS 1: EYE & EAR CONTROL

“Revolving Rounds,” Johann Lurf, Christina Jauernik | Austria

North American Premiere

“The Diary of a Sky,” Lawrence Abu Hamdan | Lebanon

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“October Noon,” Francisco Rodríguez Teare | Chile/France

World Premiere

Sales Title

“A Black Screen Too,” Rhayne Vermette | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Archipelago of Earthen Bones — To Bunya,” Malena Szlam | Canada/Australia/Chile

World Premiere

WAVELENGTHS 2: RIDE THE WAVE

“Someplace in Your Mouth,” Beatrice Gibson, Nick Gordon | Italy

International Premiere

Sales Title

“Notes of a Crocodile,” Daphne Xu | Cambodia/China/Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Adrift Potentials,” Leonardo Pirondi | Brazil/USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Go Between,” Chris Kennedy | Canada/Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Sojourn,” Tiffany Sia | USA

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title

WAVELENGTHS 3: EXPOSÉ(S) – JEAN-LUC GODARD/JOHN SMITH

“Scénarios,” Jean-Luc Godard | France/Japan

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Exposé du film annonce du film ‘Scénario’,” Jean-Luc Godard | France/Japan

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Being John Smith,” John Smith | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

Classics Programme

“Awāra,” Raj Kapoor | India

“Bona,” Lino Brocka | Philippines

“Essene,” Frederick Wiseman | USA

“Masala,” Srinivas Krishna | Canada

“The Sweet Hereafter,” Atom Egoyan | Canada

“Time of Maturity,” Sohrab Shahid Saless | Germany