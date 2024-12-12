‘Tracker’ Averages 18 Million Viewers in Delayed Ratings, ‘Matlock’ Scores Nearly 17 Million Viewers | Exclusive

CBS has two mega-hits on its hand this season, with Kathy Bates-led “Matlock” joining the ranks of Justin Hartley’s “Tracker” as the network’s two most-watched series, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“Tracker,” which is now in its second season, is averaging 18.2 million viewers per episode, while “Matlock” is averaging 16.9 million per episode across 35 days of multiplatform viewership, according to viewing figures from VideoAmp, CBS research estimates and internal streaming data from Paramount + and other CBS digital platforms.

Heavy hitters “Tracker” and “Matlock” have boosted the CBS primetime lineup to average 10 million viewers — a 3% increase compared to last season — according to live-plus-35-day multiplatform viewing across CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS app.

“Matlock” isn’t the only new series seeing strong ratings, with “Young Sheldon” spinoff series “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” ranking as the network’s No. 3 most-watched primetime series with an average viewership of 13.3 million. “NCIS: Origins” has averaged 10.5 million viewers per episode while “Poppa’s House” is averaging 7.5 million viewers.

“FBI” currently ranks as CBS’ No. 4 most-watched show across 35 days of multiplatform data with 12.3 million average viewers, outpacing the 12.1 million average viewers brought in by “Fire Country” and “Elsbeth,” as well as the 11.5 million viewers averaged by “NCIS.”

“Ghosts” and “The Equalizer” are averaging over 10 million viewers per episode, with “Ghosts” scoring an average viewership of 10.3 million while “The Equalizer” notches 10 million viewers per episode.

Trailing behind “The Equalizer” are “Blue Bloods,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Survivor,” all of which are averaging 9.8 million viewers. “FBI: International” has averaged 9.7 million viewers, while “60 Minutes” brings in 9.4 million viewers and “S.W.A.T.” averages 9.2 million viewers. “The Neighborhood” comes in right behind “Poppa’s House” with an average 6.4 million viewers per episode.