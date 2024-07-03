Travis Kelce Reveals the ‘Golden Rule’ He Had for Himself During Taylor Swift Stage Appearance

Travis Kelce went from the audience to actually being part of Taylor Swift’s show recently, and according to the football star, he had exactly one “golden rule” in place for himself on stage: don’t drop the pop star.

In case you missed it, Kelce surprised fans at Swift’s final London tour stop at the end of June when he popped up on stage in a full suit (complete with top hat) with the men who typically carry Swift across the stage to help her change into a new outfit for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Of course, being who he is, Kelce carried his girlfriend all by himself. And while discussing the moment with his brother Jason in the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast, the NFL star admitted that his sole focus was making sure he kept his balance and strength up.

“The one thing I told myself is ‘Do not drop the baby,’” he said. “‘Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.’”

Fortunately, he did not, and the moment caused Swifties to erupt when they realized exactly who it was carrying the songwriter. In the same podcast conversation, Kelce also revealed that it was his idea to be part of the show.

Apparently, he suggested joining her on stage, and when she asked if he was serious, Kelce assured her he was.

“I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here,” he said. “Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

You can watch the Kelce brothers’ full podcast episode, here.