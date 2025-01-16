Trump Names Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as Hollywood Ambassadors

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to enter his country star-studded inauguration weekend, he’s determined to use his celebrity connections to help bolster Hollywood.

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest,” Trump continued. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

The trio’s appointment comes ahead of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, with a complete weekend of festivities that will include performances from Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts, Kid Rock, Gavin DeGraw and the Village People.

The news also comes as Hollywood faces competition from cities like Atlanta, New Orleans and Vancouver when it comes to TV and movie production. On Wednesday, FilmLA reported there were just 23,480 shoot days recorded in 2024, the lowest annual total on record outside of the 2020 pandemic and a 5.6% drop from 2023.





