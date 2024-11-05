Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Rises Atop Netflix Top TV List With 8.7 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” series is gaining more traction as it rose to become Netflix’s most-watched TV series of the week.

After the series debuted as the No. 4 most-watched Netflix TV show with 5.6 million views from its Oct. 24 premiere through Oct. 27, “Beauty in Black” got a significant viewership boost in its second week, logging 8.7 million views during the week of Oct. 28.

Viewership for “Beauty in Black” outpaced “Territory,” which took the No. 2 spot on the TV list with 6.3 million views, as well as the Season 2 debut of “The Diplomat,” which scored 5.6 million views in the four-day interval between its Oct. 31 premiere and Nov. 3. Likewise, “This Is the Zodiac Speaking” took the No. 4 spot on the list with 5.5 million views this week while “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 3 took fifth place with 5 million views.

“Nobody Wants This” slipped down to the No. 7 on the TV list with 2.7 million views over a month after its premiere, ahead of both “Outer Banks” Season 4, which scored 2.4 million views in its fourth week on the list, as well as “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” which spent its seventh week on the most-watched list with 2.2 million views.

Horror movies dominated the streamer’s most-watched movie list this week, with “Don’t Move” taking first place with 28 million views — up from last week’s 20.2 million views — while “Time Cut” took second place with 22.9 million views.

“Hijack ’93” took the No. 3 spot with 7.3 million views and “Martha” took the No. 4 spot with 6.1 million views, while Anna Kendrick’s “Woman of the Hour” took fifth place with 5.7 million views in its third week on the streamer. Next up was “Sing,” which spent its 15th week on the top 10 movies list with 5.4 million views.