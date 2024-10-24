Tyler Perry is back with another thrilling drama that’s centered on two women whose polar opposite lives collide into an explosive journey that reveals the dark secrets of a wealthy family.

The 16-episode series premieres on Thursday and is the latest project that’s come from Perry’s creative, multi-year deal with Netflix. The show is written, produced and directed by Perry. “Beauty in Black” will be a two-part series, and the first part is available to stream now.

“I was told many times over many years that Black entertainment doesn’t travel throughout the world,” Perry told Netflix’s Tudum. “So, to have Netflix continue to disprove that over and over with everything I’ve put on the platform has been phenomenal.”

Supporting cast members include Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda, Ashley Versher as Lena and George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson.

Check out the main cast below.

Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in “Beauty in Black” (Netflix) Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie Taylor Polidore Williams takes the lead in the series as Kimmie, a stripper whose bad luck runs her into the paths of the wealthy yet dysfunctional family that’s hiding some dark, twisted secrets. Williams’ previous work includes “Divorce in Black,” “All American: Homecoming,” “Wicked City,” “Snowfall” and more.

Crystle Stewart as Mallory in “Beauty in Black” (Netflix) Crystle Stewart as Mallory Crystle Stewart co-captains the “Beauty in Black” as Mallory, a successful businesswoman who owns a hair care company. In the midst of managing her empire, she juggles the dysfunctions within her family. She’s willing to do anything to protect her image, even kill. Her previous work includes “Acrimony,” “For Better or Worse,” “Too Close to Home,” “The Exes” and more.

Ricco Ross as Horace in “Beauty in Black” (Netflix) Ricco Ross as Horace Ricco Ross plays in Horace in the thrilling drama, he’s one of the regular customers at Kimmie’s strip club who ends up giving her another option in life. Ross’ acting resume includes “Phoenix,” “The Legend of Catclaws Mountain,” “As Luck Would Have It,” “The Last Job,” “Vax,” “General Hospital” and more.

Debbi Morgan as Olivia in “Beauty in Black” (Netflix) Debbi Morgan as Olivia Debbie Morgan comes in as Olivia, another one of the leads in the series. She seems to be one of the only voices of reason in the midst of the ongoing drama, but she may have some twisted secrets of her own. Morgan previously starred in “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Our Kind of People,” “Fantasy Island” and “Bigger,” as well as a ton of Perry’s projects, including “Divorce in Black.”