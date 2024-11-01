Dodgers World Series Victory Over Yankees Scores 18.6 Million Viewers, Biggest Game 5 Audience Since 2017

Viewership was up 58% compared to last year’s Game 5

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as the the Dodgers defeat the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

World Series viewership soared for Game 5 as the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed victory over the New York Yankees.

As the Dodgers and Yankees went head-to-head for the fifth time this World Series, Game 5 brought in 18.6 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming services, according to Nielsen. Viewership peaked at 21.27 million viewers on Fox from 11:15-11:30 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night’s audience on Fox ranks as the biggest audience a Game 5 has seen since 2017, when Game 5 between the Houston Astros and the Dodgers scored 18.96

