World Series Game 3 Draws 13.6 Million Viewers Across Fox Platforms, Up 63% From Last Year

The Dodgers-Yankees Monday matchup was the most-watched Game 3 since 2018

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides home safe against Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during Game 3 of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Game 3 of this year’s World Series scored a 63% bigger audience than last year.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees went head-to-head for the third game of the series, Game 3 brought in 13.64 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports streaming platforms, according to Nielsen figures. On Fox alone, the game averaged 13.21 million viewers, and peaked with 14.25 million viewers on Fox from 9-9:15 p.m. ET.

That’s up 63% from last year’s Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, which scored a viewership of 8.13 million. In fact, Monday’s Dodgers-Yankees matchup marked the most-watched Game 3 since 2018, when the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers brought in 13.3 million viewers.

In addition to ranking as Monday’s most-watched TV program, Game 3 also became Fox’s most-watched Monday primetime telecast since 2013’s World Series Game 5, which saw the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals bring in 14.45 million viewers.

When combining the first three games between the Dodgers and the Yankees, the 2024 World Series has averaged 14.42 million viewers across all networks, marking the sporting event’s best viewership since 2017.

On Saturday, Game 2 brought in 13.44 million viewers, and peaked with 16.35 million viewers on Fox from 11 p.m. ET to its conclusion. Viewership for the Dodgers-Yankees Game 2 saw a 65% uptick from last year’s Game 2, which scored 8.15 million viewers, and also ranked as the most-watched World Series Game 2 on Fox since 2018, when the Dodgers-Red Sox game scored 13.51 million viewers.

Game 4 of the 2024 World Series goes down Tuesday night.

