Universal Television Casting Head Beth Klein to Retire After 13 Years

Universal Television casting head Beth Klein is set to retire and depart the studio at the end of the year.

Klein, who first joined UTV in 2011, has increased representation in front of the camera through her work, which included Jason Katims’ “As We See It,” which centered around three roommates on the autism spectrum, and David Schulner’s “New Amsterdam,” with characters often portrayed by actors living with the actual illnesses featured in the storylines.

She was also instrumental in the creation of “StandUp NBC,” where diverse stand-up comedians across the country would compete for the chance to win a talent-holding deal; and worked closely with NBCUniversal’s Launch Talent and Casting Assistant program that develops aspiring episodic casting directors during a ten-month paid pipeline initiative.

“I have been fortunate to collaborate with some of the best in the business during my career, and while I will miss my colleagues, I am very excited to embark on this next chapter,” Klein said in a Wednesday statement.

UTV currently produces over 40 primetime comedies and dramas across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Since joining the studio, Klein has spearheaded casting for four Peabody Award-winning series and 20 Emmy-winning series, including “Hacks,” which won the top comedy prize at the 76th Annual Emmy Awards.

Additional recent projects under Klein’s purview include the “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI”-branded series, “The Gilded Age,” “Loot,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Girls5eva,” “Bel-Air,” “Never Have I Ever” and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” She also oversaw casting on NBC’s live musicals, including “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Hairspray” and “The Sound of Music.”

Some of her first projects at the studio included Dick Wolff’s “Chicago Fire” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“This is a bittersweet moment for all of us at Universal Television. While we’re sad not to have Beth’s incredible touch on our projects, we’re happy for her new chapter,” Universal Television president Erin Underhill added. “Her legacy will live on in the shows she championed and the future generations for whom she paved a path. We are incredibly appreciative of all her contributions, especially the care and compassion she put into overseeing casting every role.”

Prior to joining UTV as its senior vice president of talent and casting, Klein served in the same role at Showtime, where she worked closely with current Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe.

While at Showtime, Klein oversaw casting for the network’s scripted series, including “The Big C,” “Dexter,” “Weeds,” “The Borgias,” “The Tudors,” “Queer as Folk,” “The L-Word,” “Nurse Jackie,” “United States of Tara,” “Episodes,” “Shameless” and “Californication.” In addition, she oversaw more than 30 made-for-television movies and the pilots for “House of Lies” and “Homeland.”

For more than 23 years, Klein was in charge of casting for Showtime while she also worked for other divisions of CBS/Viacom, including Viacom Prods., where she oversaw casting for such series as “Ed” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”



