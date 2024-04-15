The USA Network has ordered a reality competition series with the working title “The Anonymous,” TheWrap has learned.

The new show comes from Studio Lambert, and appears to blend elements of two of its most popular franchises: Peacock’s “The Traitors” and Netflix’s “The Circle.” The studio also produces “Undercover Boss” and “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

“The Anonymous” follows a game of social strategy that lets contestants say whatever they wish behind the mask of a digital world. “What would you say if nobody was watching you?” the logline asks.

The competition will take place in the real world where players interact face-to-face and also in a digital world where they will communicate in Anonymous Mode. In individual private hideouts, each player can say whatever they want to advance their game.

The big question is, “Can they stay anonymous or will the other players guess their identity causing them to lose their power in the game?”

“The Anonymous” is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh and Andy Cadman. Diana Focke is the production manager.

“The Traitors US” is available to stream on Peacock, and “Undercover Boss” is available to stream on Hulu and Paramount+. “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “The Circle” are streaming on Netflix.