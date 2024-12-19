‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Release Schedule: Is There a Part 2?

Netflix’s small-town romance “Virgin River” is back for a new season that’s set to finally send Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) down the aisle while taking audiences back in time to the Virgin River of the 1970s, when Mel’s mother and her biological father fell in love.

That’s a lot of major moments and ground to cover, so how many episodes will Season 6 have to tell all that story? Here’s everything to know.

When Is “Virgin River” Season 6 on Netflix?

Season 6 debuts on Thursday, Dec. 19.

How Many Episodes Are in “Virgin River” Season 6?

“Virgin River” will return to 10 episodes for Season 6. That’s down two episodes from Seasons 4 and 5, which both had 12 episodes each.

Here’s the Season 6 episode breakdown:

Episode 1: “Hope Springs Eternal”

Episode 2: “The Broken Places”

Episode 3: “The Jury’s Out”

Episode 4: “Brothers & Sisters”

Episode 5: “Love Story”

Episode 6: “Ghosts”

Episode 7: “I Climbed a Mountain and I Turned Around”

Episode 8: “Going Overboard”

Episode 9: “Prelude to a Kiss”

Episode 10: “The Big Day”

Is There a Season 6 Part 2?

Nope, Season 6 is debuting all at once with all 10 episodes streaming on Dec. 19.

That’s a switch-up from the previous season, which was split into two parts, first debuting 10 episodes in September 2023 before a two-episode Christmas special dropped last December.

It’s a move that Netflix has embraced for several of their most popular series of late, including “Stranger Things” and “Bridgerton.” However, “Virgin River” Season 6 episodes are all at once, which means once you binge them, the wait for Season 7 begins.

Has “Virgin River” Been Renewed for Season 7?

Here’s your good news at last. Yes, Netflix has already renewed the romantic hit for Season 7, making it their longest-running drama and among their longest-running shows yet alongside “Grace & Frankie” and “Orange Is the New Black.”